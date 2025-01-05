Bengaluru techie lists two contrasting personalities every startup needs, ignites debate

In the fast-evolving world of startups, a Bengaluru-based tech enthusiast has struck a chord with entrepreneurs and professionals through his thought-provoking post on X (formerly Twitter). Keshav Chauhan's insights into the two types of individuals essential for a startup's success have sparked a lively online debate, garnering thousands of views and comments. A Bengaluru techie’s viral post sparked debate on two key startup roles.(Pixabay)

The two pillars of startup success

Chauhan’s post highlighted the unique blend of personalities he believes every successful startup needs to thrive.

“Every startup needs two types of people:

Terminally online: first to know everything. X company launched Y? They knew before the official announcement.

Completely off social: No idea what’s happening online. Reads a physical newspaper on Sunday, immersed in books.

One keeps you ahead of the curve. The other keeps you grounded in first principles,” Chauhan wrote.

The simplicity and depth of his observation resonated across the entrepreneurial community, with many reflecting on their own workplace dynamics.

The internet reacts

The post quickly went viral, inviting a torrent of reactions from professionals and enthusiasts alike. While some praised Chauhan for encapsulating a fundamental truth, others debated the practicality of such roles in a fast-paced startup environment.

One user remarked, “Absolutely agree! The balance of being future-ready and rooted in principles is what creates magic in startups.”

Another shared, “I’m the terminally online person in our team, and I can’t imagine how we’d stay competitive without someone constantly on the pulse of new trends.”

Some users, however, expressed scepticism. “Sounds idealistic. In reality, most startups want everyone on the same page, whether online or offline,” wrote one.

Another user chimed in with humour: “Where’s the third type—the one who’s just trying to survive the chaos of a startup?”

Others appreciated the diversity Chauhan emphasised. “Having both perspectives is not just about balance but about challenging each other to think differently,” one comment read.