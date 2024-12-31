Bengaluru techie's controversial advice for people in their 20s sparks debate: 'Get a maid, buy a MacBook'

A Bengaluru techie has sparked a debate on social media for his post sharing life advice for people in their early 20s. X user Shobhit Shrivastava in a short post said that those aged between 20 to 25 should focus on spending money on things that will improve their productivity. The techie said those in their 20s should get out of "money-pinching" habits and work on getting paid better.(Representational)

Expanding on his advice, he then listed example of services and items to buy or subscribe to that help boost productivity. These included an Apple MacBook, a gym membership, noise cancelling earphone and also, a domestic help to "cook you food and clean your house".

The techie said those in their 20s should get out of "money-pinching" habits and even work on getting paid better so all these don't "put you into debt".

Take a look at his post here:

"If you're a person in your early 20s, don't hesitate to spend money on things that improve your productivity. Buy that MacBook, NC headphones, Gym membership, get a maid to cook you food and clean your house, and buy all the books you want. Get out of those money-pinching habits you inherited. Early 20s is the time to invest in yourself and increase your earning potential. No investment can give higher returns, ever. None of this should put you into debt. If it does, try to change your job," he wrote.

Social media reacts to advice

The techie's list of must-haves has sparked a debate on social media with some users agreeing with his advice and other criticising it as unrealistic. One user highlighted that the long list is only achievable if one does not have other financial responsibilities. "Only applies if u don't have other responsibilities," he wrote.

The techie replied, "Yes, I overlooked that part. Having family responsibilities is one of the few reasons why such saving habits are justified."

"Great advice if you are earning a minimum of 80-85k (this itself is pushing it)," said another user, while a third said, "Optimise your money for life, not your money life. Yes but also make sure you can do all house chores and live without those fancy things once in a while."

