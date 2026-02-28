Bengaluru tenant claims landlord deducted ₹51,000 from deposit for repainting and cleaning: ‘I feel harassed’

Landlords often charge deductions for maintenance from the security deposit, but one recent incident has left a Bengaluru tenant questioning whether the charges were fair after vacating a 2.5 BHK flat. The tenant was charged ₹10,000 for deep cleaning and ₹5,000 kept as a buffer. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The tenant shared the experience on Reddit, saying a large amount was deducted for repainting, cleaning, and what the owner called a safety buffer.

“Owner deducted ₹51,000+ after vacating for painting and cleaning,” the caption of the post reads.

Tenant questions hefty deductions: According to the post, the landlord had insisted that the entire flat, including the doors, be repainted before handover.

When a painter first visited while the tenant was still living in the flat, he reportedly said not much work was needed and estimated the cost at under ₹20,000.

However, after the tenant vacated, the painter allegedly coordinated directly with the owner, and the repainting cost increased to ₹36,000.

“I was neither consulted nor shown multiple quotations. Just informed after the fact,” the post adds.

The tenant was also charged ₹10,000 for deep cleaning. “Deep cleaning charges around ₹4,500- ₹5,000 for a 3BHK deep cleaning. So ₹10,000 feels excessive.”

The deductions didn’t end here. Another ₹5,000 was withheld as a safety buffer. The landlord, who lives in North America, reportedly said the money would only be refunded after the new tenant moved in and stayed for two weeks to check for any extra wear and tear.

“Right now, I honestly feel harassed and blindsided by these deductions,” the post adds.

