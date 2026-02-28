Bengaluru tenant claims landlord deducted ₹51,000 from deposit for repainting and cleaning: ‘I feel harassed’
The tenant shared the experience on Reddit, saying a large amount was deducted for repainting and cleaning, and an additional sum was held back as a buffer.
Landlords often charge deductions for maintenance from the security deposit, but one recent incident has left a Bengaluru tenant questioning whether the charges were fair after vacating a 2.5 BHK flat.
The tenant shared the experience on Reddit, saying a large amount was deducted for repainting, cleaning, and what the owner called a safety buffer.
“Owner deducted ₹51,000+ after vacating for painting and cleaning,” the caption of the post reads.
Tenant questions hefty deductions:
According to the post, the landlord had insisted that the entire flat, including the doors, be repainted before handover.
When a painter first visited while the tenant was still living in the flat, he reportedly said not much work was needed and estimated the cost at under ₹20,000.
However, after the tenant vacated, the painter allegedly coordinated directly with the owner, and the repainting cost increased to ₹36,000.
“I was neither consulted nor shown multiple quotations. Just informed after the fact,” the post adds.
The tenant was also charged ₹10,000 for deep cleaning. “Deep cleaning charges around ₹4,500- ₹5,000 for a 3BHK deep cleaning. So ₹10,000 feels excessive.”
The deductions didn’t end here. Another ₹5,000 was withheld as a safety buffer. The landlord, who lives in North America, reportedly said the money would only be refunded after the new tenant moved in and stayed for two weeks to check for any extra wear and tear.
“Right now, I honestly feel harassed and blindsided by these deductions,” the post adds.
Also Read: Bengaluru resident raises concern over high maintenance cost in apartments: ‘This is on top of EMIs’
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users had mixed reactions to the post. Some said such deductions can be common in rental agreements if there is damage or heavy maintenance work required. Others felt the charges were way too high.
One of the users commented, “File an FIR against the owner so that Next time he visits india he has some lessons learnt about what happens when you waste someone's time and money.”
A second user commented, “Owner is looting you. Making a fool out of you.”
A third user commented, “They're just looting people. Usually, they charge over a month's rent for cleaning and painting charges.”
Also Read: Bengaluru woman reacts to ₹80,000 rent demand after being told sunlight is a premium feature
“This is the reason I want to buy a house of my own. All the flat owners are greedy,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)