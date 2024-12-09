Bengaluru Uber-Rapido rider claims to earn 80,000 monthly, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts

The concept of bike taxis has witnessed remarkable success across Indian cities in recent years. It has become a lucrative earning avenue not just for companies like Uber and Rapido but also for the drivers operating these services. A recent viral video has sparked widespread curiosity about the earnings of bike taxi drivers, revealing figures that have left many astonished. In Bengaluru, an Uber-Rapido rider claimed to earn ₹ 80,000 monthly, shocking social media users. (X/@karnatakaportf)

A viral revelation

A Bengaluru-based bike taxi driver, affiliated with Uber and Rapido, has claimed an impressive monthly income of ₹80,000– ₹85,000. The claim was made in a video shared on social media, where the driver explained that he works for up to 13 hours a day to achieve this income. The video, originally posted by the account Karnataka Portfolio on platform X on December 4, has since gained significant traction.

In the clip, a conversation unfolds between the driver and a curious individual who reacts in disbelief, saying, “Itna to ham nahi kamaate, bhaiya!” (Even we don’t earn that much!).

Praise from Paytm founder

Adding to the buzz, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared the clip, lauding India’s tech-driven gig economy. He wrote, “India’s new-age technology firms have sparked a revolution in job creation at scale, generating crores of well-paying jobs that fuel our local economy. These colleagues are building a digital services ecosystem that the world admires.” Sharma expressed pride in these workers, referring to them as “members of Indian Digital Services” rather than gig workers.

He concluded his post with an optimistic note, quoting song lyrics, “Hum hain naye, andaaz kyun ho purana?” (We are new, so why should our style be old?).

Social media buzz

The video has garnered over six lakh views and continues to spark debate. Comments ranged from awe to scepticism. One user remarked, “This is the power of digital India!” while another questioned the long working hours, “But at what cost to health and personal life?” A third chimed in with humour, “I might switch careers!”