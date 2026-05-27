Bengaluru venture capitalist shocked by Indiranagar ironing prices after paying ₹5 per piece in Noida

As rising prices continue to affect everyday life in Indian cities, even routine household services are becoming a topic of discussion online. From rents and groceries to commute and utility expenses, urban residents have increasingly been comparing how basic living costs vary across cities. Amid this, a Bengaluru-based venture capitalist’s post about ironing charges in the city has gone viral after he compared prices in Bengaluru and Noida. Pai said ironing rates in Indiranagar caught him off guard. (X/@sajithpai)

In a post on X, venture capitalist Sajith Pai said he was surprised by the cost of ironing clothes after recently moving to Bengaluru earlier this month. “I moved early this month to BLR, and one of the most surprising findings was the higher cost of ironing,” he wrote.

Pai said he previously paid around ₹5 per piece in Noida and expected Bengaluru prices to be slightly higher. However, ironing rates in Indiranagar, ranging between ₹12 and ₹20 per piece, caught him off guard. The venture capitalist added that even people who had moved from Mumbai told him ironing costs appeared higher in Bengaluru.

He also shared a possible explanation behind the price difference. He explained that many ironing vendors in Bengaluru use LPG-powered irons instead of traditional charcoal-filled iron boxes commonly seen in NCR cities. “One interesting finding is that most istriwallahs in BLR use LPG-powered irons,” he noted, referring to Udhyam’s Istri Project.

Pai also wondered whether factors such as charcoal availability in North India, possibly linked to the larger number of tandoor restaurants in NCR, could influence ironing costs. “I don’t know, but I would love to hear theories for higher ironing costs in our Luru,” he wrote.