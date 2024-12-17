Bengaluru woman pays Instagram account for fake tag from Diljit concert. Her honest review

In a world where social media presence is social currency, one Instagram account has cracked the formula for monetizing FOMO. Confused? Read on to find out how “Get Your Flex” is earning money from people who are faking their lives on social media. The social media business has Instagram accounts that will tag you in Stories from some of the most happening events across your city – the Diljit Dosanjh concert for which you couldn’t score tickets or that Insta-worthy cafe that just opened up – for a small fee, of course. Missed attending Diljit Dosanjh concert? This Instagram account will tag you in Insta Stories for ₹ 99 or less. (Instagram)

What is Get Your Flex?

In the day and age of Instagram, millions of people feel compelled to curate picture-perfect versions of their lives online. In fact, it is well-documented how social media users frequently share only the best, the happiest bits of their lives online, relegating the sad and the ugly to obscurity.

The Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) is so strong among some people that Get Your Flex is turning it into a lucrative business opportunity.

If you want to make it seem like you attended that Diljit concert or Maroon 5 performance when you were actually sitting at home, you can reach out to the Instagram account. For a small fee, ₹99 or lower in some cases, they will have a genuine Instagram account tag you in Stories from the concert, which you can then repost on your own account. All this to make it seem like you have a happening social life.

Trying out the service

One social media user named Anushka tried out the service and posted her honest review on Instagram. She explained that Get Your Flex runs fake Instagram accounts that are private but have a “pretty person’s” profile picture.

People who want to get tagged in Instagram Stories are tagged from these accounts. Customers can choose whether they want to get tagged by a male or female account.

In her video, Anushka said she reached out to Get Your Flex as a social experiment. “I’m interested in concert video. Please tell me how to do it,” she asked the account. Get Your Flex replied by asking her which city she is based in.

She said she was pleasantly surprised by how professional and nice the person running the account was. She paid them through Google Pay and had a fake account tag her in a Story from a Diljit Dosanjh concert.

Bengaluru-based Anushka also explained that Get Your Flex asks customers whether they want to be tagged in Stories from concerts, cafes, bowling alleys or aesthetic restaurants. The price for each location is different.

Her review of the service has gone viral with over 1.7 million views on Instagram.