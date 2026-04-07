Bengaluru woman reaches KSIC outlet at 4 am, waits 6 hours to buy just one saree: 'Is it madness or FOMO?'
A Bengaluru woman has documented her early morning visit to the KSIC Mysore Silks showroom in Jayanagar.
A 6-hour wait for just 10 minutes inside a store - that’s what a Bengaluru woman experienced during a visit to the popular Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) showroom, known for its Mysore silk sarees.
In a video shared on Instagram, the woman, who goes by @_off.script_, documented her early morning visit to the KSIC Mysore Silks showroom in Jayanagar. She said she reached the store at around 4 am just to get her name on the waiting list. “It’s 3:45 am and we’re heading to a place no one talks about,” she said in the video, adding that many from Gen Z may not even be aware of the store.
The woman shared that despite arriving early, she found several people already ahead of her in the queue. Then, after stepping out briefly for coffee, she returned to see that 53 names had already been added to the list.
While waiting, the woman spoke to fellow customers in the queue. One woman said that she arrived as early as 3 am, while one man claimed he had reached the previous night at 9 pm to secure the first spot. The store, however, opens only around 10-10:30 am.
Further, the woman said that the process is strictly regulated. Customers must first obtain a token - a process that itself took her nearly 6 hours - and only 10 people are allowed inside at a time. Each batch gets just 10 minutes to make their purchase, she shared. “It’s like you get only one saree per token,” the woman said in the clip.
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What's so special about KSIC sarees?
The reason behind the demand, as explained by customers in the queue, lies in the authenticity of the silk. The sarees are made using high-quality mulberry silk, and their prices fluctuate with gold rates due to the use of pure gold zari.
“Is it worth the time?? I still don’t get it… Is it the madness for silk sarees or because of FOMO they are buying them?” the woman wrote in the caption of the post. She added that the store is located in Jayanagar 4th Cross, with sarees priced between ₹25,000 and ₹1 lakh. “They renew their stock on Thursday and Saturday.. They get very less in quantity like 100 sarees at once,” the woman wrote.
Summing up her experience, she called it “a good experience,” adding that this will be “once and last time in my life.”
Notably, the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation is known for its authentic Mysore silk sarees, which carry a Geographical Indication (GI) tag ensuring quality and origin. Each saree features a unique code and hologram to verify authenticity, making them highly sought after among buyers.
The showroom operates on a token-based entry system, allowing only those with tokens to enter, with each customer permitted to purchase just one saree.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More