Bengaluru woman reaches KSIC outlet at 4 am, waits 6 hours to buy just one saree: 'Is it madness or FOMO?'

The woman shared that despite arriving early, she found several people already ahead of her in the queue. Then, after stepping out briefly for coffee, she returned to see that 53 names had already been added to the list.

In a video shared on Instagram, the woman, who goes by @_off.script_, documented her early morning visit to the KSIC Mysore Silks showroom in Jayanagar . She said she reached the store at around 4 am just to get her name on the waiting list. “It’s 3:45 am and we’re heading to a place no one talks about,” she said in the video, adding that many from Gen Z may not even be aware of the store.

A 6-hour wait for just 10 minutes inside a store - that’s what a Bengaluru woman experienced during a visit to the popular Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) showroom, known for its Mysore silk sarees.

While waiting, the woman spoke to fellow customers in the queue. One woman said that she arrived as early as 3 am, while one man claimed he had reached the previous night at 9 pm to secure the first spot. The store, however, opens only around 10-10:30 am.

Further, the woman said that the process is strictly regulated. Customers must first obtain a token - a process that itself took her nearly 6 hours - and only 10 people are allowed inside at a time. Each batch gets just 10 minutes to make their purchase, she shared. “It’s like you get only one saree per token,” the woman said in the clip.

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What's so special about KSIC sarees? The reason behind the demand, as explained by customers in the queue, lies in the authenticity of the silk. The sarees are made using high-quality mulberry silk, and their prices fluctuate with gold rates due to the use of pure gold zari.

“Is it worth the time?? I still don’t get it… Is it the madness for silk sarees or because of FOMO they are buying them?” the woman wrote in the caption of the post. She added that the store is located in Jayanagar 4th Cross, with sarees priced between ₹25,000 and ₹1 lakh. “They renew their stock on Thursday and Saturday.. They get very less in quantity like 100 sarees at once,” the woman wrote.

Summing up her experience, she called it “a good experience,” adding that this will be “once and last time in my life.”

Notably, the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation is known for its authentic Mysore silk sarees, which carry a Geographical Indication (GI) tag ensuring quality and origin. Each saree features a unique code and hologram to verify authenticity, making them highly sought after among buyers.

The showroom operates on a token-based entry system, allowing only those with tokens to enter, with each customer permitted to purchase just one saree.