'Miss you, says i-pill': Bengaluru gets Zepto notification, company issues apology following backlash

Bengaluru-based quick commerce platform Zepto has found itself under fire after sending an unsolicited and inappropriate notification to a customer in the Silicon Valley of India. The message, which read, “I miss you, Pallavi. Says i-Pill emergency contraceptive pill," accompanied by three teary-eyed emoticons, left customer Pallavi Pareek shocked and questioning the company’s ethical standards. Bengaluru's Zepto faced backlash after sending an inappropriate notification to customer Pallavi Pareek (LinkedIn/Pallavi Pareek)

A disturbing message

Pallavi, a professional working in the fields of workplace sexual harassment prevention and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), promptly shared a screenshot of the notification on LinkedIn, tagging Zepto and its support team. In her post, she emphasised the inappropriateness of the message, particularly given the sensitive nature of the product involved. “Dear Zepto and Zepto Cares team, so many things are wrong about this,” she wrote. “I have never ordered an emergency pill from you. Even if I did, you should know that this is not something that should be missing me or I should be missing it.”

Pallavi’s concerns didn't stop there. She questioned the implication behind the message: “You want me to have a need for taking an emergency contraceptive? But most importantly, why am I getting this when this order has never been placed with you?”

Crossing ethical boundaries

Drawing attention to the message's insensitivity, she stated, “Messaging is right only if it is sensitive or humorous or has some logic to it. I draw a line when your notifications are flirty or trying to be sleazy cheesy. But this is a little too much.” Despite her dismay, Pallavi made it clear that she still appreciates Zepto's services, stating she “loves the app” and frequently relies on quick commerce platforms in her daily life.

Zepto's response

In light of the uproar, Zepto responded to Pallavi's post with an apology, acknowledging their error. “Hey Pallavi, we messed up, and we're truly sorry. We understand how thoughtless and potentially harmful this was,” the company stated on LinkedIn. They assured users that they had “immediately” addressed the issue and taken steps to update their processes and retrain their team. Zepto concluded their response by promising, “This mistake won't happen again.”

Social media reaction

Pallavi's post sparked a lively debate among social media users. Users voiced a range of opinions, with one stating, “100% agree Pallavi Pareek. This is the challenge that happens when companies rely solely on AI. All brands need to have a human presence to monitor this!.” Another added, “How could this happen? Companies need better training!” A third commenter remarked, “I can't believe they thought this was okay!” Others echoed their support for Pallavi, with sentiments like, “Thank you for speaking up; we need more awareness around these issues.”