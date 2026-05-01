Bengaluru woman shares colleague’s meme-filled farewell email, internet calls it ‘peak corporate humour’

A Bengaluru woman has amused social media users after sharing how her colleague chose memes over a traditional farewell email on his last day at work. Taking to Instagram, Bhavisha Bhatia posted a video describing the unusual farewell note, which left her and her team in splits.

A Bengaluru woman shared a hilarious office farewell email that used memes instead of words.(Instagram/bhavisha.mp4)

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(Also read: German woman’s candid take on Bengaluru traffic goes viral: ‘You really learn how to prepare for cab rides’)

In the video, Bhatia said, “Today was my colleague's last day at the company and this is what he wrote in his farewell mail. Brother, the guy literally sent memes instead of words. See, 'Brace yourself, a farewell email is coming.' 'Well, I'm not usually one for speeches so memes.' 'Last day of work. Spends four hours googling goodbye memes to send in farewell email.' 'This is all it was, whatever it was.' 'Okay brother, I'm leaving now. Remember me in your prayers.'”

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{{^usCountry}} The farewell email stood out because it replaced the usual emotional goodbye note with a string of memes, making the moment both hilarious and memorable for the team. Team replies with memes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The farewell email stood out because it replaced the usual emotional goodbye note with a string of memes, making the moment both hilarious and memorable for the team. Team replies with memes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhatia said she was initially shocked by the email and took a moment to understand whether her colleague had actually sent such a farewell message. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhatia said she was initially shocked by the email and took a moment to understand whether her colleague had actually sent such a farewell message. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I couldn't process for two minutes if this was real, that he actually sent it. Then the whole team started replying. What I did was, since he sent a meme, I also sent a meme in reply. So I sent him this because I know how much guts it must have taken to send a farewell mail in memes instead of words,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I couldn't process for two minutes if this was real, that he actually sent it. Then the whole team started replying. What I did was, since he sent a meme, I also sent a meme in reply. So I sent him this because I know how much guts it must have taken to send a farewell mail in memes instead of words,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She further shared that other team members also joined in with funny responses. “One teammate wrote, 'Brother, do write letters and stuff.' One person even wrote, 'Go Simran, go!' Oh God, I couldn't stop laughing seeing this. There were some other colleagues who replied to him in text. But there was one guy who removed the manager from CC and sent this meme in 'reply all': 'Hey, you guys also come with me!'”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip has drawn several reactions from social media users, many of whom found the farewell email relatable and refreshing. One user wrote, “This is exactly how farewell mails should be, short, funny and unforgettable.” Another said, “This is peak corporate humour.”

A third user commented, “They lost the diamond.” Another joked, “I did this back in 2018.” One user added, “Last wala badhiya tha.” Another wrote, “Best exit email ever, no emotional drama, only pure entertainment.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman records call with landlord demanding ₹3 lakh security deposit: 'Is it a joke?')

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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