Bengaluru woman touched after tempo driver gifts entire bouquet instead of one flower: ‘He made my entire week’

A heartwarming video from Bengaluru has left social media users smiling after a woman shared a sweet moment involving a tempo driver who surprised her with an entire bouquet of flowers. A Bengaluru woman captured a wholesome moment as a tempo driver surprised her with a bouquet. (Instagram/simplyy_vaii)

(Also read: ‘Such a gentleman’: Bengaluru auto driver notices passenger admiring flowers, surprises her with a bunch)

The clip, shared on Instagram by a woman named Vaishnavi, shows her sitting inside a car with a bouquet in her hand. The video captures her visibly touched by the unexpected gesture, while the text overlaid on the clip explains what happened.

“Just tempo wale bhaiya making my entire week. We asked for just one flower....he gave us the whole bouquet,” the text on the video reads.

(Also read: ‘How is this possible?’: Bengaluru woman’s ₹15,000 monthly budget leaves internet stunned)

The simple yet thoughtful act has resonated with viewers, with many calling it a reminder of the kindness often found in everyday moments. The video appears to show that Vaishnavi and her companions had asked the tempo driver for just a single flower, but instead of giving them one, he handed over the entire bouquet.

Watch the clip here: