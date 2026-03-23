Bengaluru woman walks 2.7 km from office to home for 2 weeks, shares pros and cons: ‘I had way better energy’
A Bengaluru woman ditched traffic and walked home for two weeks, saying it improved her energy and fitness levels
A Bengaluru woman has grabbed attention on social media after sharing her experience of walking from her office to her home every evening for two weeks, instead of commuting through the city’s traffic.
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The woman, identified as Silpa, posted a video on Instagram documenting the small experiment and spoke about the benefits and drawbacks she experienced during this period. In the clip, she explains how she decided to replace her usual commute with a daily walk.
While voiceovering the video, she said, “So I decided to walk from office to home every day for the past two weeks in Bengaluru. Google Maps said 38 minutes and 2.7 kilometres, but it was more than that. And these are my results after two weeks. The pros, I had way better energy than before. And I could easily meet my step counts. The downside, I spent 840 rupees on coconut waters.”
Watch the clip here:
Caption encourages people to walk instead of sitting in traffic
Sharing the clip on Instagram, Silpa also encouraged others to consider walking if they live close enough to their workplace.
The caption of the video read, “Evening walk > Bengaluru Traffic. Take that evening walk from your office. (If you live nearby).”
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Her post resonated with several viewers who related to the idea of avoiding Bengaluru’s traffic congestion by walking. For many residents of the city, even short commutes can take a long time due to traffic bottlenecks.
Internet reacts to the walking routine
The clip quickly attracted attention online, with many users sharing their reactions in the comment section. While some users found the idea practical and inspiring, others responded with humour.
One user wrote, “Side hustle of IT employees.” Another commented, “Walk in Whitefield much better than the ride.” A third user said, “This is so unique.”
Several others also expressed curiosity about trying the routine themselves. One person wrote, “I found it interesting, will try it for sure.” Another added, “This is so cool.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More