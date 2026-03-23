Bengaluru woman walks 2.7 km from office to home for 2 weeks, shares pros and cons: ‘I had way better energy’

A Bengaluru woman has grabbed attention on social media after sharing her experience of walking from her office to her home every evening for two weeks, instead of commuting through the city’s traffic. A Bengaluru woman walked 2.7 km from office to home for two weeks, sharing pros like better energy and cons like ₹840 spent on coconut water. (Instagram/silly_fied )

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The woman, identified as Silpa, posted a video on Instagram documenting the small experiment and spoke about the benefits and drawbacks she experienced during this period. In the clip, she explains how she decided to replace her usual commute with a daily walk.

While voiceovering the video, she said, “So I decided to walk from office to home every day for the past two weeks in Bengaluru. Google Maps said 38 minutes and 2.7 kilometres, but it was more than that. And these are my results after two weeks. The pros, I had way better energy than before. And I could easily meet my step counts. The downside, I spent 840 rupees on coconut waters.”

Watch the clip here: