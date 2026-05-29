‘Bengaluru’s weather doesn’t let us leave’: Man explains city’s pull despite rent, traffic woes

A man from Bihar has sparked a conversation online after sharing why many people who move to Bengaluru find it difficult to leave the city, despite its everyday struggles. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Ankit, shared a video in which he reflected on the emotional pull of Bengaluru and how the city continues to attract people from across India. A man shared why people find it hard to leave Bengaluru despite the city’s daily struggles. (Instagram/travel_diaries_by_ankit)

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In the video, Ankit said, “This is Bangalore. People come here, but after coming, they don't want to leave this place. Even if they are going through loneliness, even if they are going through anxiety, even if they have to deal with the crazy traffic, they still want to stay here. Even if more than half of our salary goes into rent for these big apartments. It's not like IT companies aren't there in Gurgaon, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, or Chennai, they are there, brother. But the weather here doesn't let us go anywhere else.”

His remarks appeared to strike a chord with many Bengaluru residents and working professionals who have experienced the city’s mix of comfort, career opportunities and daily challenges.

Watch the clip here: