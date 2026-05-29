‘Bengaluru’s weather doesn’t let us leave’: Man explains city’s pull despite rent, traffic woes
A man said Bengaluru’s weather makes people stay despite loneliness, traffic and high rent.
A man from Bihar has sparked a conversation online after sharing why many people who move to Bengaluru find it difficult to leave the city, despite its everyday struggles. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Ankit, shared a video in which he reflected on the emotional pull of Bengaluru and how the city continues to attract people from across India.
(Also read: Bengaluru founder shares video of electric pole bursting during heavy rain in Indiranagar: 'Electric wires go brrrr')
In the video, Ankit said, “This is Bangalore. People come here, but after coming, they don't want to leave this place. Even if they are going through loneliness, even if they are going through anxiety, even if they have to deal with the crazy traffic, they still want to stay here. Even if more than half of our salary goes into rent for these big apartments. It's not like IT companies aren't there in Gurgaon, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, or Chennai, they are there, brother. But the weather here doesn't let us go anywhere else.”
His remarks appeared to strike a chord with many Bengaluru residents and working professionals who have experienced the city’s mix of comfort, career opportunities and daily challenges.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to his observation
The clip has amassed several reactions from Instagram users, with many agreeing with Ankit’s thoughts. One user wrote, "This is true," while another said, "Three to four decades ago, Mumbai was the city people flocked to in pursuit of their dreams. Now, that role belongs to Bengaluru."
(Also read: Bengaluru residents share flooded road visuals as heavy rain batters city: ‘Vehicles are swimming’)
Several others echoed similar feelings about the city. A user commented, "I absolutely agree with you," while another wrote, "Yes yes completely agree." Another Instagram user said, "This post really resonates with me."
However, not everyone agreed with the idea that Bengaluru’s charm is enough to keep people in the city. One user wrote, "Give us work from home, and 80% of outsiders will return to their hometowns. Bengaluru's weather is overrated." Another person added, “Traffic and rent make life very difficult here, but somehow people still stay.”
(Also read: ‘Bangalore has seen heat like never before’: IFS officer links rising temperatures to disforestation)
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More