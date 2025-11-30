An Instagram video has sparked widespread amusement online after an Indian man turned up at a friend’s haldi ceremony wearing a yellow Blinkit delivery outfit. The unexpected fashion choice quickly went viral, drawing reactions from both viewers and the delivery platform itself. A man arrived at a haldi ceremony in a Blinkit outfit, and the unexpected look amused internet.(Instagram/jain.win_guy)

The clip that started it all

The video, shared by Instagram user Dhruv Jain, opens with a text overlay that reads, “They said wear yellow for haldi.” Moments later, Jain is seen entering the venue dressed in a yellow Blinkit delivery agent’s T shirt. The other guests are dressed in traditional yellow outfits, creating a striking contrast that instantly adds to the humour.

In the video, Jain walks up to the groom to be and bride to be to greet them. Both appear stunned for a moment before breaking into laughter at his unexpected look. The caption accompanying the clip reads, “@letsblinkit but make it haldi, i did wear yellow bro Vibhuti Yaduvanshi, blame your instructions.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Blinkit joins the fun

The video, posted two weeks ago, has already drawn more than 5 million views. Among the many reactions, the official Instagram account of Blinkit also dropped a light hearted comment. Blinkit wrote, “and the best haldi outfit award goes to you”.

Social media reacts with humour

Instagram users filled the comments with playful responses. One viewer wrote, “The groom’s reaction is priceless, this is how you make memories.” A second user added, “I thought he actually came to deliver something and not attend the haldi.”

More light hearted comments continued to pour in. Someone joked, “Blinkit should hire him for marketing, this is gold.” Another said, “This is the most creative haldi look I have ever seen, he deserves a trophy.” A viewer added, “The couple laughing made my day, this is so wholesome.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)