Bethenny Frankel’s appearance in latest video leaves fans concerned: ‘She looks scary’

New York influencer and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel has left fans concerned with her appearance in her latest video. Frankel, 54, shared an Instagram video that shows her lip syncing to a popular audio from Love Island. However, fans noticed that her face looked wan and drawn, giving her a tired appearance. Bethenny Frankel's appearance in her latest video leaves fans worried. (Instagram/@bethennyfrankel)

Take a look at the video below:

Who is Bethenny Frankel?

Bethenny Frankel is an American entrepreneur, television personality, author and philanthropist who rose to fame on The Real Housewives of New York City and later became a business powerhouse with her Skinnygirl brand.

Frankel has appeared on numerous reality shows, including The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, and authored several books. She holds a BA in Psychology and Communications from New York University.

In 2011, she sold Skinnygirl Cocktails to Beam Global for an estimated $100 million dollars, according to a CNBC report.

Bethenny Frankel’s appearance raises eyebrows

While she is a regular on television and has appeared on several shows, and also maintains an active social media presence, Bethenny Frankel’s appearance in her latest video has raised eyebrows.

“I’m a mommy,” Frankel says in the video, lip syncing to a popular audio clip from Love Island. She holds a beverage in one hand and sits next to two friends.

In the comments section of the video, many fans expressed concern about her appearance.

“Bethenny, I love you so much you’re an icon but I’m worried for you. I can’t lose you, you're such an inspiration to me please,” read one comment on TikTok.

“This scared me, I won’t lie,” another person wrote on TikTok, to which Frankel replied: “I am sorry you are such a miserable person.”

“Mamacita are you doing alright?” a user asked. To this, the New York influencer replied, “I think so”.

On Reddit, some people wondered whether her appearance was a result of surgery gone wrong. “She’s so scary,” read one Reddit comment. “Christ on a bike. Eat good and wear sunscreen y'all,” another said.