Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomes baby girl with second wife, shares first pic of newborn

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur welcomed a baby girl on Thursday. He took to social media to announce the news as well as share a photo of the newborn. The newborn is Bhagwant Mann's third child. (X/@BhagwantMann)

"The almighty has given (me) the gift of a daughter. Both the mother and the baby are healthy," he said in Punjabi on X (formerly Twitter).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In another post, Mann, 50, shared a picture of his youngest child. He has two children from a previous marriage, a son and a daughter.

Take a look at Bhagwant Mann's post revealing his newborn daughter's face:

Hundreds of his followers immediately congratulated the Chief Minister and his wife for the latest member in their family.

Mann, a former comedian and actor who has appeared in several films, married Dr Gurpreet Kaur in 2022 after he separated from his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur, in 2015.

His popularity rose after he appeared in the television show, "Great Indian Laughter Challenge", in 2008.

Mann, who belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), took charge as the Chief Minister of Punjab in March 2022 after his party swept the assembly election that year. He was picked for the top job based on a public poll in the state, carried out by the AAP.

Mann recently faced criticsm over the deaths of 20 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur district. He had visited Gujran village in Sangrur district to meet the families of those who died.

He was in Delhi last week to protest the arrest of his Delhi counterpart and party boss Arvind Kejriwal.