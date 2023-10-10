Bhumi Pednekar thinks this nani’s twist to Barbie Girl is ‘amazing’

Viraj Ghelani’s Instagram page is filled with videos that show him performing in many comical skits. At times, he also invites his nani to join him. Her on-point expressions and acting skills never fail to impress netizens. She is winning hearts again with a video that shows her starring in an interesting rendition of the hit track Barbie Girl. This version of Barbie Girl has left netizens amazed, including actor Bhumi Pednekar. The image shows a woman and her grandson in a recreated video of the song Barbie Girl. (Instagram/@viraj_ghelani)

“New Baa-bie In town!” Ghelani wrote as he shared the video. With lyrics from comedian Jitesh Vasani, the singers behind the rendition are Sai Godbole and Siddharth Gupta. Ghelani also tagged director Keenan Burroughs for shooting and editing the video.

The video opens to show the elderly woman dressed in pink saree pretending to do makeup while standing in front of a mirror. It then shows nani and Ghelani recreating Barbie Girl in an absolutely amazing way.

Take a look at this Barbie Girl rendition:

The video was shared last month. Since then, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated close to 7.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people, including one from actor Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi took to the comments section and wrote, “This is amazing,” along with a heart emoticon. To which, Ghelani reacted and shared three raising hands emoticons.

Here’s how other Instagram users react to this video with a twist:

“We want a meet and greet and aashirwad with nani, who all in??” posted an Instagram user. “Too good!” shared another. “Haha, this is epic,” commented a third. “Super cute, in love with nani,” expressed a fourth. “Haha, just too cute. Here for nani,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video through heart emoticons.

About the song Barbie Girl:

Danish-Norwegian Europop band Aqua released the song Barbie Girl in 1997. After its release, the song went on to achieve international success. It regained popularity as people were reminded of the song after the release of the recent hit film Barbie.

