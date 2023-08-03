Man gives Carnatic twist to Barbie Girl, video wows people

“I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world. Life in plastic, it's fantastic,” we all have heard these lyrics and are familiar with the tune of the song as well. However, have you ever wondered how this song would sound with a touch of Carnatic music? In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, an artist has shared a Carnatic mix of Aqua’s Barbie Girl. This rendition of the song has impressed many people. Snapshot of the man playing Barbie Girl with a Carnatic music twist.(Instagram/@Mahesh Raghvan)

The video was shared on Instagram by musician Mahesh Raghvan. You can see him playing the mix of the song Barbie Girl with a different beat on an app. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Here’s a Carnatic Mix of Barbie Girl by Aqua! If you like what you hear, do let me know in the comments.”

This post was shared on July 24. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 3.1 million times. The post has also received several likes. Many even reacted to the video in the comments section of the post.

An individual wrote, "Some Malayalam or Tamil lyrics would be like a cherry on this wonderfully created musical cake." A second commented, "It sounds amazing." A third shared, "Can't skip dropping my comment. Just superb, proud of you. A talented, creative young generation." A third added, "Beautiful rendition! Loved it!" A fourth said, "Never expected this. It's just fantastic. Indian Barbie version." A fifth expressed, "Bro, the only word I would like to say is just, wow, it's outstanding." A sixth said, "Beauty of our Carnatic music! Loving this more than the original version! Can’t wait to hear when they play this in all the weddings." Many people have also reacted to the video using heart and clapping emojis. What are your thoughts on this viral video?