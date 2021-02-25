IND USA
The image shows the American White Pelican named Amos.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
trending

‘Big bird with a big story’: Amos the pelican gets forever home at Bronx Zoo

Amos the pelican was treated for his injuries and recovered, but can no longer fly or fully extend his right wing, and therefore cannot be released back into the wild.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Amos is a big bird with a big story. The American White Pelican arrived at New York City's Bronx Zoo at the end of 2020 after spending four years being rehabilitated at a Texas wildlife sanctuary.

In 2016, Amos was found in Corpus Christi, Texas, with drooping wings and unable to fly.

He was taken to the Wildlife Rescue Center at the nearby Texas State Aquarium, where radiographs revealed that both wings were broken. Veterinarians determined that he had been shot in both wings, likely while in flight.

Amos was treated for his injuries and recovered, but can no longer fly or fully extend his right wing, and therefore cannot be released back into the wild.

"Our Wildlife Rescue team was dedicated to Amos's recovery," Texas State Aquarium Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jesse Gilbert said in a statement. "With the critical care and rehabilitation, along with his enthusiasm, we were able to return his health."

Amos has now been relocated to his long-term home at the Bronx Zoo.

"Amos was in bad shape, but thanks to excellent work of the animal care staff at the Texas State Aquarium and Bronx Zoo, this charismatic bird is thriving and will help us further our mission through his story," said Wildlife Conservation Society Executive Vice President and Bronx Zoo Director Jim Breheny.

With his friendly demeanor and bold personality, Amos will surely be a favorite among those who will be able to meet him through a Bronx Zoo in-person or virtual Animal Encounter session, the Bronx Zoo said.

The zoo also took to Instagram to share a video of Amos:

Amos is now among the nearly 200 animals that are part of the Bronx Zoo's ambassador animal program.

American White Pelicans have a wingspan of nearly 9 feet (2.7 m) and can grow to 4 feet (1.2 m) tall.

new york city

