Bihar Police responds to viral video of cops allegedly misbehaving with brother and sister at restaurant

Bihar Police has issued a statement on social media after a video of a few cops allegedly misbehaving with a brother-and-sister duo inside a restaurant in Katihar caused massive outrage. In the statement, the department shared that it has taken “cognisance of the matter.” Snippet from a viral video involving a brother-sister duo and Bihar cops. (Screengrab)

What does the controversial video show?

The video shows a cop asking a man about a woman sitting with him. When asked who she is, the man says, “Behan hai (my sister).” Almost instantly, the cop starts screaming at the man, allegedly misusing his authority. At one point, the woman begins recording the confrontation, and the cops instantly ask her to stop recording.

What did the Bihar Police say?

Bihar Police reposted a statement shared by Katihar Police on X. “Detailed information about the incident that occurred in the Barsoi police station area of Katihar district,” read a part of the tweet.

In a translated statement, the police department said that it has taken “cognisance of the matter” and issued a show cause regarding the incident.

While addressing the incident, the police said that they visited the restaurant after receiving information about the presence of “anti-social elements” at the establishment.

The department claimed that the individuals in question, the brother and sister duo, misbehaved with the cops after the police asked for their names and addresses.

The station head officer immediately reported the incident to the SDPO Barsoi, and a report was also registered at the police station. The department concluded the statement by confirming that further action is being taken in the matter.

What did social media say?

The department’s response to the viral video failed to appease social media users. An individual demanded, “That cop should be reprimanded and made to apologise.” Another added, “Bravo, Bihar Police! From chasing criminals to interrogating a brother-sister duo in a restaurant — truly a shining example of law and order excellence. Asking ‘proof she’s your sister?’ What a proud day for policing. Shame on this misuse of uniform. Public trust isn’t your toy.”

A third commented, “Take action against the cop.” A fourth wrote, “Is this a cover-up?”