Gurugram traffic cops to stop issuing physical challans at ANPR sites

Traffic police personnel in Gurugram will no longer issue physical challans at locations covered by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, officials said on Monday. The move aims to streamline enforcement, save personnel time, and improve efficiency in managing traffic violations across major city junctions and intersections.

According to officials privy to the matter, the specialised ANPR cameras can detect up to 14 different traffic violations and will now be the sole system for monitoring offences and enforcing lane discipline at key points across the city. Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the decision was part of efforts to make traffic management more efficient. “With immediate effect, the ANPR cameras would issue e-challans to commuters on a real-time basis for flouting any traffic norms,” Mohan said during a general parade event held on Monday.

Notably, the 14 traffic violations detected through ANPR cameras include hasty lane changes, not wearing seat belt or helmet, overspeeding, jumping the signal, driving on the wrong side, wrongful parking, blocking the carriageway by suddenly stopping the vehicle, using mobile phones while driving, triple-riding on two-wheelers, overtaking from the wrong side, not giving way to emergency vehicles, obstructing pedestrian crossings, driving without number plates, and tampering with vehicle registration plates.

The decision follows a directive issued by director general of police (DGP) OP Singh, who took to X on Sunday to announce that Gurugram traffic police should stop issuing physical challans in areas where such cameras are functional. “I have told the Gurugram Police Commissioner that in the area where there is a camera, physical challans should be stopped with immediate effect,” Singh wrote.

Senior officials said physical challans will be discontinued at around fifty busy intersections across the city. “The tickets issued for traffic violations would be directly sent to the motorist’s mobile phone and email,” a senior official said.

However, Mohan clarified that manual challans will still be issued in areas where the ANPR network is limited or cameras are under maintenance. “Late-night and early-morning checkposts would continue to ensure road safety and penalise those who drive under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

The full integration of the ANPR system with artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be completed by mid-2026, officials said. The traffic department added that precision and response time will be enhanced through coordination with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in the coming months. The collaboration is expected to further improve detection of violations such as red-light jumping, wrong-side driving, and speeding.