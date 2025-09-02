Japanese man ‘fined’ 1,000 by cops, Gurgaon police responds as internet says it's ‘bribe’

GurgaonTraffic Police has tweeted about its “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption after a video of a Japanese man paying ₹1,000 “fine” to three cops has sparked outrage on social media. The internet claimed that what the cops took was not a fine but a “bribe” after the foreigner recorded his interactions with the policemen and shared the video on Instagram. Snippets from a video showing a Japanese man paying a ₹ 1,000 ‘fine’. (Instagram/@kslto)

What does the viral video show?

“1000 fine for not wearing a helmet,” an Instagram user who goes by Kaito wrote. In the video, he and his companion were stopped in the middle of the road by three cops for not wearing a helmet. While the woman driving the bike was wearing a helmet, Kaito, riding pillion, was without one.

The cop asked for the woman’s ID card and then ₹1,000 in cash, adding that if they didn’t pay the cops, they would have to visit the court.

The tourists decided to pay and handed over two ₹500 notes to one of the policemen. During the interaction, Kaito pointed at other commuters, saying that many were riding without helmets but were not stopped by the cops.

What did the police department say?

“Zero Tolerance Against Corruption,” Gurugram Traffic Police wrote, adding, “A viral video on social media has brought to misconduct involving of the traffic staff. In line with our commitment to transparency and accountability, DCP Traffic Gurugram, has taken immediate action.”

According to the department, the cops were suspended. “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in public service. There is ZERO tolerance for corruption,” the department continued. They also urged the public to come forward and report instances “regarding bribery or misconduct involving traffic personnel.”

Social media had a lot to say. An individual posted, “They should be shamed publicly.” Another added, “Good work. Hope you maintain the same level of commitment going ahead.”

A third questioned, “Why suspension, why not termination?” A fourth wrote, “Why just suspend? Why not put them behind bars, even for a few days? Set an example. Publish their picture behind bars and distribute it to the rank and file. Isn't taking bribes a crime? And when someone commits a crime, doesn't that person get arrested? What if a normal person who is not a police officer had done something similar?”