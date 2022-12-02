Home / Trending / Bill Gates dances at Microsoft Windows 1995 launch party, old video goes viral

Bill Gates dances at Microsoft Windows 1995 launch party, old video goes viral

trending
Published on Dec 02, 2022 06:27 PM IST

The old video of Bill Gates at Microsoft Windows 1995 launch party that went viral was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows Bill Gates dancing at Microsoft Windows 1995 launch party.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

An old video of Bill Gates from the Microsoft Windows launch party in 1995 is creating a buzz online. The video shows the American business tycoon and philanthropist dancing and singing on stage. The video has also gone viral after it resurfaced on Twitter.

“Microsoft Windows 1995 Launch Party,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show Gates, along with others, moving around on the stage and dancing. He is also seen moving his lips in order to sing at the event.

Twitter handle Lost in History posted the video which has since gone viral. Take a look at the interesting video that may leave you stunned.

Since being shared, the video has received nearly six million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has further received tons of likes and comments from people.

“I loved this era lol. Back when tech was fun,” wrote a Twitter user along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Dance like someone is going to be watching you in 30 years,” joked another. “Dancing because they know they're gonna be millionaires,” joined in a third. What are your thoughts on the video?

