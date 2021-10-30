Bill Gates’ daughter shares sweet birthday message for him, posts pic

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently celebrated his 66th birthday, To celebrate this special day, his daughter Jennifer Gates took to Instagram to share a very special message. Along with the emotional caption, she also shared a picture with her father.

“Happy happy 66th. Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun. Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently - these memories will last a lifetime," she wrote.

The image she shared shows her wearing a wedding dress with her back towards the camera. He father is sitting in front of her and looking at her while smiling. Jennifer Gates, daughter on Bill and Melinda Gates, got married on October 16.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared a day ago on October 29, has gathered more than 83,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many wrote “Happy birthday” to wish the tech giant.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another. “This pic is love,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?