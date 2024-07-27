Bill Gates’s son-in-law Nayel Nassar to compete at this Paris Olympics event

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates’s son-in-law, Nayel Nassar, will represent Egypt at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nassar, 33, is married to the elder daughter of Melinda and Bill Gates, Jennifer, whom he met on the equestrian circuit. A professional equestrian, Nayel Nassar will take part in the equestrian jumping event at the Olympics this year. (From L to R) Melinda French Gates, Jennifer Gates, Bill Gates and Nayel Nassar.(Instagram/@jenngatesnassar)

The equestrian events at the 2024 Summer Olympics include three disciplines for both individual and team competitions - dressage, eventing, and jumping. Nassar will take part in the individual equestrian jumping event.

This is not the first time that the equestrian has qualified for the Olympics. He represented Egypt at the 2012 London Summer Olympics and also qualified for the Final of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

A seasoned hand at the sport, his love for riding began early - Nassar was only five when he began riding horses and 10 when he started jumping. The 33-year-old American-Egyptian was born in Chicago and raised in Kuwait.

He got a word of encouragement from mother-in-law Melinda French Gates. “So excited to watch you compete at the Olympics, Nayel Nassar. I’m rooting for you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Nayel Nassar and Jennifer Gates began dating in 2017. The couple got married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2023. Jennifer herself is an accomplished equestrian. Last month, they announced that they are expecting a second child.

It is not clear whether Melinda and Bill Gates will attend the Olympics in Paris. However, a string of other VIPs have descended upon the French capital for the sporting extravaganza. Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani was photographed attending the opening ceremony on Friday along with husband Mukesh Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani.

Besides that, Tesla billionaire Elon Musk is also reportedly in Paris for the Olympics, as are Delta CEO Ed Bastian and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.