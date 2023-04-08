Bird whistles in tune as musician plays keyboard. Watch viral video

Are you looking for a video that may leave you smiling? Then here is a video of a bird and a musician that may leave you very happy. The video shows the musician playing a keyboard and the bird whistling along with the music. Chances are, the clip will leave you saying aww and that too repeatedly. The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the bird whistling and the musician playing a keyboard.(Instagram/@buckpiovan)

Musician Nicholas Buck Piovan posted the video on his Instagram page. The video opens to show the bird perched on a stand with Piovan sitting in front of a keyboard. As he begins playing, the creature also starts whistling and that too perfectly in tune.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 33 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received close to 2.3 million likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I’m so delighted to listen to this. What a beautiful collab,” commented an Instagram user. “Now I want to go to their concert,” shared another. “Unbelievable,” expressed a third. “Nothing more enchanted to listen and see than this bird singing,” posted a fourth. “The pause for breath is beautiful!” wrote a fifth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.