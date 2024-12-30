'Biwi bhaag jayegi if...': Gautam Adani weighs in on work-life balance debate

Billionaire Gautam Adani recently opened up about his views on work-life balance in an interview with the news agency IANS. Sharing a personalised take, Adani said, “If you enjoy what you do, then you have a work-life balance. Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my work-life balance shouldn't be imposed on you. You only need to see if I spend four hours with my family and find joy in it, or if someone else spends eight hours and enjoys it, that's their balance. But if someone spends eight hours and their spouse leaves, that's another story." Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani stressed individual happiness as key to work-life balance.(REUTERS)

Adani emphasised that the essence of work-life balance lies in mutual happiness and personal satisfaction, adding, “If it brings you happiness and the other person is also happy, then that's the true definition of work-life balance.”

When Narayana Murthy sparked debate on 70-hour work week

Adani’s views on work-life balance comes after Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy stirred a nationwide discussion last year by advocating for a 70-hour work week, asserting that such dedication is vital for India to compete with advanced economies. Defending his stance after widespread debate, Murthy reflected on his personal experience, saying, “I used to work 85-90 hours a week till I retired. I received a scholarship from my pre-university days in 1961, and many of my peers benefited from government-subsidised education. Those of us who have reaped such benefits owe it to the country to work hard for the betterment of society."

Murthy stood firm on his belief, adding, “I don’t regret it. Hard work is an enormous responsibility for those of us who have been privileged by the system.”

Bhavish Aggarwal supports Murthy’s stand

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also voiced support for Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work week philosophy. Speaking on a podcast, Aggarwal remarked, “When Mr Murthy said that, I was publicly in support of it and got trolled on social media. But I don’t care. I strongly believe one generation will have to do tapasya to build the number one country in the world."

Aggarwal expressed scepticism about the traditional concept of work-life balance, adding, “If you are enjoying your work, you will find happiness in life too. Both will be in harmony.”

The contrasting perspectives of these influential leaders underline the subjective nature of work-life balance. While some champion relentless effort for societal progress, others advocate for a happiness-driven, individualistic approach to balance.