Bizarre matrimonial ad seeks groom, boasts 500 crore market cap: 'Marriage proposal or business merger?'

A viral matrimonial advertisement in a newspaper has confused social media users as it mentioned the family's "500+ market cap" while seeking a groom for their daughter. The ad read: "Mumbai-based business family with 500 crore+ market cap looking for a suitable Marwari/Gujarati boy for their daughter’s (28 yrs) marriage." A viral matrimonial ad for a daughter from a wealthy family, citing a '500+ market cap,' puzzled social media users. (Reddit/malayali-minds)

While traditional matrimonial ads focus on personal details like age, height, education, and profession, this one has taken an unconventional approach by emphasising financial standing. The term "market cap" – typically used to describe the total value of a company’s shares – caught many off guard, leading to humorous reactions online.

The details mentioned in the advertisement has left many scratching their heads as to why the family chose to advertise this way. Some even claimed that the advertisement seemed like a scam.

Social media puzzled

"I never trusted these adverts. Families with 500+ cr networth usually have tightly knit elite circles. They don't need to advertise like this," said one.

"Bro 500+ crore net worth wale go ₹5 ke paper pe shadi ads nahi lagate. They have marriage agents and people around them for these. 500 crore ka rishta ₹5 ke paper pe dalogi to scam he hoge na? (I don't think people who have ₹500+ crore net worth will advertise on a ₹5 paper. If they do so they will be scammed)," said another.

A third user quipped, "Is this a business merger or marriage proposal." while another joked, "Itna market cap h toh BSE mein list karo na. Paper me listing se kya hoga."

One of them pointed that the term "market cap" might be confused with net worth. "Market cap is not net worth. Their business could be loss making while still having a huge market cap," he added.

Some even dismissed the whole thing as a scam. "I mean it's common sense you don't need to be an intellectual to understand that this is scam advert," they said.