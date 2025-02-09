Groom chases his own baraat on foot after getting stuck in traffic: ‘A lifetime of memory’

No matter which city you live in—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or elsewhere—one thing remains constant: traffic jams. While every city has its own unique charm, aesthetics, and vibe, when it comes to traffic congestion, they are all the same. But what happens when a wedding procession (baraat) leaves the groom behind in the middle of heavy traffic? Well, the groom walks! A groom got stranded in traffic as his baraat moved ahead, leaving him no choice but to walk to his own wedding.(Instagram/shourrya23)

(Also read: Groom gets rejected over CIBIL score: Woman’s family cancels marriage in Maharashtra)

Believe it or not, a video circulating on social media captured this bizarre incident, where a groom was seen trying to catch up to his own wedding procession after being left stranded in a jam. The video quickly went viral, leaving the internet in splits.

Traffic troubles: Groom’s walk of determination

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Shaurya Dawar’ on January 24 and has since garnered over 2.4 million views. While the exact date and location of the incident remain unconfirmed, the clip shows the groom, dressed in full wedding attire, making his way through the congested road on foot, trying to reunite with his baraat.

Watch the clip here:

The caption accompanying the video humorously read:

"You’re in your 30s, it’s your first and last shot at getting married, and the traffic to your venue is so bad you start wondering if the universe is trying to tell you—Bro, stay single, it’s safer."

Social media bursts into laughter

The video sparked a flood of reactions online, with many users finding the situation both hilarious and relatable. One user joked, “Imagine getting left behind at your own wedding… bro unlocked a whole new level of rejection.”

Another chimed in, “Traffic is the biggest villain in every love story. This poor guy is literally running for his marriage!”

(Also read: This Gujarati-Marwari couple went viral for their dance to ‘Chaudhari’. Now their love story is winning hearts)

A user sarcastically commented, “Maybe the baraat decided to test his commitment—if he reaches the venue, he deserves the bride!”

One netizen quipped, “Bro really walked into the next phase of his life—literally.”

Another added, “This is why you should always take the bride’s side in a wedding… they travel without a baraat.”

Someone else remarked, “Now that’s a true test of patience before marriage even begins.”