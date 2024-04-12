Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa teams up with Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal to deliver glasses in 10 minutes: ‘Curious to see…’

Memes to funny jokes to appreciative posts, social media is abuzz with shares about the items Blinkit recently added to their delivery list - PS5 and fans. The instant delivery service company has now introduced Lenskart products too. CEO Albinder Dhindsa tweeted about this collaboration with the eyewear company's CEO Peyush Bansal and added that the items would be delivered within 10 minutes. Expectedly, his share has sparked chatter among netizens. Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa collaborates with Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal to deliver sunglasses. (X/@albinder)

“Blinkit customers can now get Lenskart products in 10 minutes. Starting with delivering sunglasses and their Hustlr range (Computer Glasses). Curious to see how Hustlr evolves as a brand over time,” Dhinsha wrote. He also shared a picture of him with Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal. In the picture, the entrepreneurs are looking at the camera and smiling.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated close to 71,000 views. It has also collected nearly 1,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post on Blinkit?

“Why not start the 8 mins delivery for medicine? It is the need of the hour,” asked an X user.

“Please acquire PharmEasy and start 10 mins delivery of medicines,” joined another.

“Soon, e-commerce will be overtaken by quick commerce, haha,” expressed a third.

“Prescription glasses in 10 minutes or maybe even half an hour - now that would be a killer service!” suggested a fourth.

“Albinder Dhindsa is taking quick commerce to a whole new level,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this post by Albinder Dhindsa?