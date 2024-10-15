Menu Explore
Blood runs gold: Age-reversing CEO Bryan Johnson brags about his ‘super plasma’

BySanya Jain
Oct 15, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Age-obsessed millionaire Bryan Johnson has bragged about his “liquid gold” plasma in his latest social media post

Age-obsessed millionaire Bryan Johnson has bragged about his “super clean” plasma in his latest social media post, saying a lab technician could not bring himself to throw it away after a total plasma exchange procedure.

Bryan Johnson bragged about his 'super clean' plasma in an X post(X/@bryan_johnson)
Bryan Johnson bragged about his 'super clean' plasma in an X post(X/@bryan_johnson)

Bryan Johnson claims to have lowered his epigenetic age through a comprehensive regimen he calls Project Blueprint, under which he follows a strict diet and exercise regimen, spends upwards of $2 million every year on a team of doctors and healthcare equipment and undergoes several experimental and conventional treatments - like his recent foray total plasma exchange (TPE).

TPE is a medical procedure, often associated with regenerative medicine and anti-aging treatments, in which a patient’s plasma is replaced with donor plasma or a substitute fluid. In Johnson’s case, his plasma was replaced with albumin.

“TPE removes all of my body’s plasma and replaces it with Albumin. The therapy objectives are to remove toxins from my body. The evidence is emergent,” he explained on the social media platform X.

“Liquid gold”

Johnson went on to brag about his plasma, saying a staffer called it the “cleanest” plasma he had seen in 9 years of working at the clinic.

“The operator, who’s been doing TPE for 9 years, said my plasma is the cleanest he’s ever seen. By far. He couldn’t get over it. When we finished, he couldn’t bring himself to throw it away. He was imagining all the good that it could do in the world,” he wrote on X.

Referring to his plasma as “liquid gold,” the millionaire, who claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years, said that his father’s speed of aging dropped by 25 years when he received a litre of his plasma.

Johnson also shared photos of himself holding a bag with a straw-coloured liquid.

The American entrepreneur had once made the news for using his 17-year-old son as a “blood boy” in the “world's first multigenerational plasma exchange.” He clarified that time time around, instead of taking plasma from his son, his plasma was replaced with albumin.

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates
