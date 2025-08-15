Boeing 747 wing smashes into runway as plane lands amid typhoon. Harrowing video goes viral

The wing of a Boeing 747 aircraft smashed into the runway while attempting a landing in Taiwan. Horrifying footage of the crash — which sent sparks flying into the air — has been widely circulated online. A video captures the moment the wing of a Boeing 747 crashed into the runway while landing in Taipei

Why did the Boeing 747 wing smash into the runway?

According to a report in the Daily Mail, United Parcel Service (UPS) Express cargo flight 5X61 was attempting a landing during Typhoon Podul. While trying to touch down in Taipei, Taiwan, it was struck by strong typhoon winds.

The Boeing 747 jet had to attempt three landings before it was finally able to touch down.

When and where did the incident occur?

The flight from Hong Kong-Chek Lap Kok International Airport (HKG) to Taipei–Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport had departed on August 13.

Dramatic footage has captured the moment the aircraft’s wing smashed into the runway, sending a shower of sparks into the air.

The Boeing 747 managed to taxi safely after the wing crash.

Was anyone injured in the incident?

Officials confirmed that there were no reported injuries and the plane completed its rollout successfully, according to a report in The Sun.

Was there any damage to the jet?

The Boeing 747 suffered damage to its nacelle, which is the part of the jet that houses the engine.

An incident report from the Aviation Safety Network stated: "UPS flight 5X61, a Boeing 747-8F, suffered an engine pod strike during a night-time landing on runway 05L at Taipei-Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE).

"At the time of arrival, strong gusting winds with windshear associated with Typhoon Podul were reported at TPE. At 11:20 UTC, the flight aborted the approach to runway 05L and executed a go-around. The aircraft was positioned for another approach, which was also aborted.

"At 12:08 UTC, the aircraft landed after the third approach and taxied to the apron. Photos after the incident show a cowling had separated from the engine."