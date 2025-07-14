Influencer Sam Chui hosts ‘sky wedding’ with flight attendant wife aboard Boeing 747 in UAE

An aviation influencer decided to take his wedding to the skies and got married aboard a chartered Boeing 747 plane thousands of feet in the air. Influencer Sam Chui, who is known for his aviation content, celebrated his wedding with a unique theme by hosting a "sky wedding". On July 12, 2025, Chui and his wife Fiona boarded a chartered Boeing 747-400 at Fujairah International Airport.(Instagram/samchui)

On July 12, 2025, Chui and his wife Fiona boarded a chartered Boeing 747-400 at Fujairah International Airport (FJR) and flew over the Gulf of Oman along with their wedding guests.

The aircraft, which previously flew for Singapore Airlines (SQ), took a 95-minute flight at 6.30 PM and flew over the Gulf of Oman before returning to Fujairah by 8 PM.

In a video shared on Instagram, Chui is seen walking hand-in-hand with his wife Fiona on a red carpet leading to their plane. The couple, who wear all white, laughs as they enter their wedding venue in the skies, waving to the cameras.

"Love is in the Air. Welcome to our 747 Sky Wedding flight. Memories of a lifetime for both of us," Chui wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the video here:

Describing the event as “the best day of our lives", Chui's Instagram post captured the festive atmosphere aboard the jumbo jet, which had been transformed into an all-white wedding venue. Guests were seen gathered in a circle, toasting the couple, dancing and playing games aboard the flight, celebrating the couple's love thousands of feet in the air.

The “Sky Wedding” also earned praise from Chui's nearly one million followers. "What a dream! Congratulations, I wish you a lot of flights together," said one of them.

Another wrote, "Wow, when true aviation geeks fall in love, love is truly in the air. Congratulations Mr & Mrs Chui. Wishing you a happily ever after."

A third user, who apparently attended the Sky Wedding, wrote, "It was a lovely and great wedding day on the plane. Congratulations to you both. I hope you and your wife will be joyful, healthy, and harmonious forever until old age and death together."