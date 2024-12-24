‘Boiling water into cloud of ice’ trend turns deadly: Woman left with 2nd degree burns

Social media is filled with videos of people tossing boiling water into the air, instantly transforming the liquid into a misty cloud of ice particles. The visually striking effect has become a popular feature in social media reels. However, this seemingly harmless trend turned tragic for a woman who attempted it, resulting in her sustaining second-degree burns. The dramatic transformation may capture attention online, but it also underscores the dangers of mishandling boiling water. A woman who was left with burns tried the trend where throwing boiling water into freezing air turns it into a “cloud of ice” (representative image). (Pixabay/PTNorbert)

Dailystar shared a video of the incident on Instagram with the caption, “The woman ended up going to hospital to treat the burns.” The outlet further reported that undeterred by the mishap, the woman had tried the trend again the following day.

The video begins by showcasing an ice-covered outdoor setting. Moments later, a woman steps into the frame, holding a kettle. She strikes a pose for the camera before attempting the popular trend.

However, instead of the boiling water transforming into mist as expected, a portion splashes back onto her. The scalding water causes her to collapse to the ground in visible pain.

Social media is shocked and concerned:

The incident prompted a flurry of reactions. One individual wondered, “Why do people do such things?” Another added, “Why would she throw hot water over her head?” A third joined in, “Why boiling water?” A fourth wrote, “Over your head? Why?”

What causes hot water to turn into icy mist?

According to a BBC report, this phenomenon of hot water turning into a mist is called the Mpemba effect. Reportedly, hot water freezes more quickly than cold water. As per the report, it happens under certain circumstances.