‘Bombs flying around’: Musician resumes journey to Doha after spending 7 hours on Istanbul tarmac

Qatar briefly closed its airspace on Monday after the Iranian attack on the US Al Udeid airbase in Qatar. Flight traffic in and out of the country was affected due to the closure, with dozens of aircrafts diverted. One such traveller affected by the closure of airspace was musician David Scott (better known by his stage name ‘The Kiffness’), who spent seven hours on the tarmac in Istanbul after his flight to Doha was diverted. David Scott, aka The Kiffness, spent 7 hours in Istanbul after his flight to Doha was diverted

Doha flight diverted

In a post shared on the social media platform X this morning, Scott said he had finally resumed his journey to Doha, Qatar after an unscheduled stop at Istanbul, Turkey. The South African musician – best known for his song ‘I Go Meow’ – said that he bought Qatar Airways Wi-Fi specially to share this update.

“Bought the Qatar Airways WiFi just to say we had to land in Istanbul and chill on the tarmac for 7hrs because bombs were flying around. Weird times, but could be worse,” he wrote. “Back in the air now & on the way to Doha. Will let you know if any other weird things happens.”

Qatar Airways resumed its flight services after the brief closure, but warned travellers of delays.

“Qatar Airways confirms reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar,” the airline said in a statement five hours ago. “Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly. We’ve deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support you as we resume operations.”

What happened in Qatar?

Iran launched missiles at a major US base in Qatar on Monday in retaliation for American strikes on key nuclear facilities, with explosions ringing out in Doha and projectiles seen streaking overhead.

Qatar, which lies 190 kilometres (120 miles) south of Iran and is home to the largest US military facility in the Middle East, said its "air defences successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base".

US President Donald Trump claimed a ceasefire has been achieved between Iran and Israel on Monday.

