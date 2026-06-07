‘Bored’ techie leaves Meta to sell noodles with girlfriend despite earning ‘3x more’ as an engineer

A former Meta software engineer has captured the internet's attention after walking away from big tech to run a noodle stall in a local food market. Admitting that his previous corporate job was boring, the former techie chose fulfilment over a tech salary that paid up to three times his current earnings. The Meta techie who left his job and now runs a noodles shop. (Instagram/@louisatay)

“In a society that prioritises practicality over passion, does following your passion really make sense, or is the most practical thing sometimes pursuing what you genuinely believe in?” financial advisor and content creator Louisa Tay wrote on Instagram.

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The video she shared opens with a text insert that reads, “Meta software engineer to Hokkien Mee hawker.” Hokkien Mee is a thick yellow noodle dish that is popular in Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries.

In the clip, Tay asks the former Meta engineer Alvin Tan why he left his job. He simply answers, “Because software engineering is boring.” She continues, “A lot of people are dreaming of getting into Meta. You got in and you chose to leave.”

Tan responds, “Big companies are all retranching. My team actually restructured a few times. It’s everyone’s dream but once you’re in, you’ll think about it like what other things you can do in life.”

When asked how much he made in Meta, Tan says with a smile, “I think I cannot compare. That one is easily 2-3X more.”

The video then shows snippets of Tan at work, making the famous dish. During his conversation with Tay, he also shares that he works with his girlfriend because it’s hard to hire extra help within his current budget. He further thanks his partner for all her help.

When Tay asks what advice he has for others who want to follow their passion, Tan says, “Don’t give up so easily. There will always be doors open for you. One day, you know, if this thing doesn't work out, I can always find some other things to do.”

He further reminds everyone, “Also, taking a break is important. Somehow, if cooking this makes me fall sick like very often, then I will prioritise my health.”