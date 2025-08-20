Boss asks Mumbai woman to reach office during red alert, her spunky reply goes viral

An employee who refused to come to office during heavy rainfall in Mumbai — giving a no-nonsense response to her manager — has gone viral online for her spunk. Mumbai: Commuters make way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_19_2025_000449B)(PTI)

A screenshot shared on Reddit shows that the woman texted her manager to let them know that she was stuck in traffic and would not be able to reach the office. The text was sent on Tuesday, a day when heavy rainfall forced the BMC to declare a holiday in all government and semi-government offices. All private offices were advised to allow employees to work from home.

Work from office, says boss

Despite the waterlogged roads, persistent rainfall and work from home advisory, some employees — like the woman in this incident — were expected to work from the office. (Also read: Mumbai content creator rows boat on flooded road, sums up average corporate employee's daily commute. Watch)

In fact, when this woman informed her manager that she was unable to reach the office, the manager told her to “arrive” no matter what.

“Let it be, late. But arrive…[sic]” the boss said over a text message that has gone viral online.

The employee kept her response short and sweet, offering no further explanations or appeals. “Not possible,” she said.

The screenshot of the exchange was shared on Reddit by the woman’s colleague, who wrote: “Red alert has been issued in Mumbai and gov offices are given holidays whereas private offices are given WFH. (We dont have WFH policy) She doesn't take s**t from anyone anyways, fir manager bhi kyu na hoo (not even the manager).”

Social media applauds woman

The exchange drew appreciation on social media, reaching X from Reddit.

“Damn, a true corporate baddie,” wrote one person. “May she be like this forever,” another said.

“May her resume always get selected,” a third Reddit user prayed.

“Honestly seeing how bad Mumbai is in rains everyone should be excused,” an X user added.

