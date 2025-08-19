Mumbai content creator rows boat on flooded road, sums up average corporate employee's daily commute. Watch

Mumbai streets are hit by heavy monsoon rains, leaving many roads waterlogged and commuters struggling to reach work. Recently, a content creator posted a video showing himself rowing a boat through a flooded road in Mumbai from the point of view of an average office-goer, which quickly went viral. An Instagram reel went viral showing an influencer rowing a boat on a flooded Mumbai road, capturing the city’s monsoon chaos.(@katariaaryann/Instagram)

The video gained attention as it reflected the daily struggles faced by the average office-goer in Mumbai during the heavy rains.

With roads turned into temporary rivers, many employees are forced to find alternative ways to get to work, often wading through knee-deep water or taking longer, indirect routes.

The video was shared by Aryan Kataria with the caption, “Only way to travel in Mumbai.”

In the video, the influencer sat in a small boat, rowing with a cricket bat through the flooded road, as children nearby helped by pushing the boat.

Check out the video here:

The video, posted on Monday, quickly went viral for its relatability, gaining more than six million views and over three lakh ‘likes’.

The content creator is often known for posting relatable and funny reels that humorously show everyday struggles. His content usually connects with viewers, making ordinary situations entertaining.

Internet reacts:

Instagram users reacted to the post with a mix of humour and sympathy. Some joked about needing boats to commute in Mumbai, while others shared their own experiences of wading through flooded streets to reach work.

One of the users commented, “Mumbai is developing, turning into Venice.”

A second user commented, “Top 10 things people won’t believe if they weren’t recorded.”

“Crazyyyyy! Idk if this is funny or sad,” another commented.

Many highlighted the city’s drainage problems and the struggles faced by everyday office-goers during heavy rains.