Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mumbai content creator rows boat on flooded road, sums up average corporate employee's daily commute. Watch

BySakshi Sah
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 04:41 pm IST

Aryan Kataria posted an Instagram Reel of himself rowing a boat on a flooded Mumbai road, highlighting office-goers’ struggles.

Mumbai streets are hit by heavy monsoon rains, leaving many roads waterlogged and commuters struggling to reach work. Recently, a content creator posted a video showing himself rowing a boat through a flooded road in Mumbai from the point of view of an average office-goer, which quickly went viral.

An Instagram reel went viral showing an influencer rowing a boat on a flooded Mumbai road, capturing the city’s monsoon chaos.(@katariaaryann/Instagram)
An Instagram reel went viral showing an influencer rowing a boat on a flooded Mumbai road, capturing the city’s monsoon chaos.(@katariaaryann/Instagram)

The video gained attention as it reflected the daily struggles faced by the average office-goer in Mumbai during the heavy rains.

With roads turned into temporary rivers, many employees are forced to find alternative ways to get to work, often wading through knee-deep water or taking longer, indirect routes.

The video was shared by Aryan Kataria with the caption, “Only way to travel in Mumbai.”

In the video, the influencer sat in a small boat, rowing with a cricket bat through the flooded road, as children nearby helped by pushing the boat.

Also Read: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ jokes resurface as Mercedes gets stuck on waterlogged road

Check out the video here:

The video, posted on Monday, quickly went viral for its relatability, gaining more than six million views and over three lakh ‘likes’.

The content creator is often known for posting relatable and funny reels that humorously show everyday struggles. His content usually connects with viewers, making ordinary situations entertaining.

Also Read: ‘Mithi river looks like a real river today’: Internet reacts as Mumbai rain batters city

Internet reacts:

Instagram users reacted to the post with a mix of humour and sympathy. Some joked about needing boats to commute in Mumbai, while others shared their own experiences of wading through flooded streets to reach work.

One of the users commented, “Mumbai is developing, turning into Venice.”

A second user commented, “Top 10 things people won’t believe if they weren’t recorded.”

“Crazyyyyy! Idk if this is funny or sad,” another commented.

Many highlighted the city’s drainage problems and the struggles faced by everyday office-goers during heavy rains.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Mumbai content creator rows boat on flooded road, sums up average corporate employee's daily commute. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On