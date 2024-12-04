Botched penis injections: Man wins ‘biggest medical payout’ after doctors cause irreversible harm

A man who visited doctors complaining of fatigue and instead had his penis ruined was awarded the “biggest medical payout” in history. The patient reportedly received millions after a series of “invasive erectile dysfunction shots” caused “irreversible harm” to his male organ. A man won millions in damages for botched penis injections after years of legal fights. (Unsplash/ Olena Bohovyk, Mika Baumeister)

How much was he awarded?

The unnamed New Mexico patient was awarded £3.25 million or $412,000,000. He would receive the amount from NuMale Medical Centre.

Misdiagnosed with erectile dysfunction

According to metro.co.uk, the man visited a clinic in Wyoming after facing issues like weight loss and fatigue in 2017. The doctors misdiagnosed him with erectile dysfunction and gave him injections multiple times per week. The medical staff also included testosterone pellet implantation in his treatment plan.

Lawyers’ statements:

“This corporate scheme manipulates and uses fear as a tactic to convince these men to do this,” trial lawyer Nick Rowley told KRQE News 13.

The attorneys also added that the statement sends a message to medical providers that “they cannot prioritize profits over patients’ well-being without being held accountable.”

“It [the damages] is a national record setting case and it’s righteous because I don’t think there’s any place for licensed professionals to be defrauding patients for money,” one of the attorneys, Lori Bencoe, told the outlet.

“That is a very egregious breach of their fiduciary duty,” the lawyer said, adding, “That’s a breach of trust and anytime someone is wearing a white coat, they shouldn’t be allowed to do that.”

What did the medical centre say?

In a statement, NuMale Medical, which claims to provide “compassionate care with cutting-edge treatments for Erectile Dysfunction, Testosterone Replacement Therapy, Premature Ejaculation, and Hair Restoration,” said that delivering patient care was its priority.

“While we respect the judicial process, due to ongoing legal proceedings, we cannot comment on specific details of the case at this time,” the statement said.