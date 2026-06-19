‘Both get frustrated, but one doesn’t yell’: Professional compares Indian and international clients

A professional working with clients across more than 50 global locations shared her observations on how Indian and international clients express frustration at work. Her post, which praised calm and respectful communication, prompted a discussion on workplace behaviour, emotional control and professional etiquette.

Professional’s take on Indian vs global workplace communication. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared on X by Shreya, who spoke about the contrast she has observed while working with Indian and international clients. According to her, both groups experience frustration, but the way they express it is noticeably different.

'No disrespect, no high pitch'

In the caption, Shreya wrote, “Working with Indian clients and foreign clients is a full spectrum. Both get agitated and frustrated, but the latter do not yell, shout or scream. The former do. I am currently working with more than 50 locations globally, and the way they communicate their frustration is something I want to learn and imbibe in both my personal and professional life. No disrespect, no high pitch, only the right choice of words.”

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{{^usCountry}} Her observation resonated with many users, while others felt the comparison was too broad and overlooked the diversity of communication styles within India and abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her observation resonated with many users, while others felt the comparison was too broad and overlooked the diversity of communication styles within India and abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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How social media reacted

One user commented, “Indians, in general, have a limited vocabulary when it comes to expressing frustration. When emotions peak, the lack of words often finds its way into a higher pitch and louder speech, especially in situations where abusive language cannot be used.”

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Another person shared a more personal perspective, saying, “That high-pitched tone feels like it is taking one’s soul away. I hate it. Not going to lie, even I have done it many times. I still do not know how to remain calm and reduce it.”

Not everyone agreed with the assessment. A user wrote, “No, this is just unnecessary hate and generalisation, to be honest. Indians are smart enough to get their business done, so they prefer to keep things straightforward.”

Some users linked such behaviour to deeper emotional experiences. “Shreya, I agree with you. Everyone learns from experience. If someone is shouting, consider the kind of mental state they may be in. People who have experienced trauma often exhibit this behaviour. That is why empathy is crucial for a leader,” one comment read.

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Others highlighted the importance of mutual respect in professional relationships. “Respect in a profession is critical. Disagreement is natural, but if mutual respect is missing, the relationship may not last long,” wrote one user.

Another summed up the discussion with a simple reminder: “Life is short. Do not take work too seriously.”