Boxers seen on Delhi airport conveyor belt, actor Anup Soni shares video: ‘That is what we call travelling light’

Boxers were spotted on the Delhi airport’s conveyor belt as passengers waited to retrieve their luggage after their flight. Actor Anup Soni, who was also waiting for his luggage at Terminal 2, shared a video of the unclaimed boxers. Boxers on the conveyor belt of the Delhi airport. (Instagram/@anupsoni3)

“Yes, this incident happened in front of my eyes. At the Conveyor Belt, Terminal 2, New Delhi. I hope whoever lost it has found it,” reads the caption to the video shared by Soni when translated from Hindi to English.

The video shows a colourful, printed boxers on the conveyor belt of the Delhi airport. Throughout the video, no one came forward to claim it. Towards the end of the video, a man gestures towards the boxers surprisingly.

Watch the video here:

While reacting to this video, an Instagram user wrote, “Now that is what we call travelling light.”

“Very heavy item. So, obviously, I needed to check-in. On a serious note, someone’s bag could have broken, and this could have popped out,” another added.

A third shared, “Overweight luggage hai, sir [It is overweight luggage, sir] that, too, on priority.”

“I feel pity for the guy who lost his underwear forever. He knows it there, yet he can’t claim it. Feel sad for him,” expressed a fourth.

Earlier, a video of a worker organising suitcases on the baggage belt of Bengaluru airport went viral on social media. The video showcases the worker’s meticulous attention to detail as he carefully arranges all the suitcases in a neat and orderly line to help passengers retrieve them without any inconvenience. This video was shared on X by the handle Pradeep AJ. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Bangalore airport does this. FYI.”