Boy cannot contain his excitement as he waits to meet his little sister. Watch

Siblings fight, tease, and even get angry at each other. However, beneath all that, there’s a special bond of love that they share. This video of a boy and his little sister aptly shows that relationship and there’s a chance that the tale will melt your heart into a puddle.

Originally shared on TikTok, the clip is now being posted by many across different social media sites. The video, which is absolutely adorable, captures the boy’s excitement while waiting for his sister. The texts appearing on the screen explain that his sister was away from him for a week and it is the longest they have been apart.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video. Chances are it’ll leave you with a wide smile.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 3.1 lakh views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Even in his excitement he somehow stayed behind the ‘Do not cross’ line,” wrote an Instagram user. “My brother was like this when we were little too, having a nice big brother is a wonderful thing she's gonna love that dude forever,” shared another. “Why am I crying…Ugh!” expressed a third. “That’s just adorable,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON