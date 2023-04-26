Boy does a 'checkup' of his dog. Video might make you saw aww

Are you having a bad day? Well, we have something that will surely brighten your day. A video that is doing rounds on the Internet shows a little child pretending to be a doctor and doing a checkup of his dog. Chances are this video will put a wide smile on your face and may even make you say aww. Child does a checkup on his dog.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

This video was shared by the Twitter page @buitengebieden. The clip begins to show a dog and the child sitting outside in a play area. The boy is on the bench, and he is pretending to do a checkup of his adorable dog with the toys that he has next to him. "Future veterinarian and his patient," wrote @buitengebieden as they shared the video.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over three million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That pup is looking around for a diploma or some kind of medical license on the wall behind him." Another shared, "A sweet boy and his doggo, love that!" A third added, "They look so serious. They're both so cute." A fourth expressed, "So cute! Doggie sitting there so patient! I want that dog."