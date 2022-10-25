Home / Trending / Boy gives a special gift to newborn brother, then does this. Watch

Boy gives a special gift to newborn brother, then does this. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 25, 2022 04:47 PM IST

The video of a boy giving a very special gift to his newborn brother was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the boy going to give the gift to his newborn baby brother.(Instagram/@lauramhess)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the boy going to give the gift to his newborn baby brother.(Instagram/@lauramhess)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A boy is receiving lots of love online after a video showing his sweet gesture towards his newborn brother was shared on Instagram. The video shows the kid giving a very special gift to its sibling. There is a chance that the sweet video will melt your heart into a puddle.

“The sweetest moment,” reads the caption posted along with the video. As the clip starts, the boy declares that he has a gift for his little brother. Soon he pulls out a sticker from his pocket and places it on the baby’s wrapper clothes.

Are you already saying aww? Then wait till you get to know what happens next. After placing the sticker, the boy plants a kiss on the infant’s forehead and also shares that he likes him.

Take a look at the heart melting video:

The video was posted about 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 85,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post further received more than 8,400 likes. The clip has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The best!! I love the little whisper “I like him!” This made me smile,” posted an Instagram user. “What a sweet boy. Bringing his new baby brother a gift. He wanted to share his things with him. And the end "I like him", ohhh bless, so precious,” expressed another. “Aww that is the sweetest and made me tear up,” shared a third. “That is so so precious!!,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out