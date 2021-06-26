Boy rescues cat that fell into a drain in Brazil, viral video makes people smile

In today’s edition of heartwarming stories of animal rescue, we have a video which showcases how a boy in Brazil took to upon himself to rescue a cat that fell into a drain and got stuck inside.

The video, originally shared on Instagram, is now being shared by many across different social media platforms. The Insta post's caption, when loosely translated from Portuguese, describes the event. It explains that the boy was walking past a drain when he heard sounds coming from inside. He stopped and inquired only to spot the cat stuck inside.

“Last week this boy in Rio Verde, Brazil heard a noise as he walked by a drain. The boy peeked down to realize it was a cat who was stuck so he got to work and rescued it,” reads the caption of a post shared on Twitter.

Take a look at the video to see how the boy rescued the cat:

People on both Instagram and Twitter had similar kinds of reactions. They couldn’t stop praising the boy for his kind gesture.

“What a wonderful little boy!” wrote a Twitter user. “Aww, so sweet,” shared another. “Well done, young man,” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on this rescue video?

