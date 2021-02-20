Boy says love you to his younger brother, little kid’s reaction is pure joy
A video showcasing a loving bond between two brothers has recently graced the Internet. The all kinds of adorable clip captures how innocently one brother tells his younger sibling that he loves him. Shared by the kids’ mom on Instagram, the video is now making people go “Aww”. Chances are it’ll leave you with a smile on your lips and a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart.
“The purest love I’ve ever seen,” reads the opening line of the caption shared alongside the video. The next few lines perfectly capture the love-hate relationship that most siblings share. “Until he took his brother’s favorite marker 6 minutes later and all hell broke loose. But I’ll take what I can get,” it says.
What makes the video even more endearing to watch his not just the boy saying he loves his kid brother but also how the little one reacts after hearing it.
Take a look at the clip:
Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 84,000 likes. It has also gathered tons of love-filled comments from people.
“The most precious thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” shared another. “Literally, I watched like 10 times or more. He's such a cutie. Oh, his expression. Tell him, I also love him,” said a third.
What do you think of the adorable video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Excited tiny piglet befriends very calm doggo on their first meeting. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boy says love you to his younger brother, little kid’s reaction is pure joy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watson the dog tells his mom who’s a good boy and it’s adorable. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biryani garnished with strawberries prompts reactions of different tastes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pics show how different landmarks celebrated Perseverance rover’s Mars landing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Tai Chi or gossip’: What do you think the kangaroos are doing in this pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Love sleeping? This company has a ‘dream job’ for you. It pays $2000 too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wroclaw Zoo in Poland welcomes birth of endangered marsupial baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas man rescues pet dog that fell into freezing pool. ‘Hero,’ say netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hera Pheri meets The Mask in this Mumbai Police tweet with a message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA’s Swati Mohan wore bindi during Perseverance rover landing, people love it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
She tricked partner in checking car to surprise him with dog. Watch his reaction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gnocchi the cat makes these adorable noises when she wakes up. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This post about turning leftovers into parathas or sandwiches may seem relatable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars spark hilarious meme trend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox