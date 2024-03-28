 Brain Teaser: Can you deduce the missing number in this maths question in ten seconds? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Brain Teaser: Can you deduce the missing number in this maths question in ten seconds?

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 28, 2024 11:08 PM IST

The maths brain teaser was shared on X with the caption, “Find the missing number?”

Are you looking for a brain teaser? Do you love solving maths brain teasers? If so, we have one for you. It challenges people to find the missing number based on the given pattern. Can you solve this one? If so, how quickly?

Brain Teaser: Can you find the missing number in this question? (X/@ezdailyquiz)
Brain Teaser: Can you find the missing number in this question? (X/@ezdailyquiz)

Read| Brain teaser: 'I start with I, add A, and I change but sound the same'. Can you solve it?

“Find the missing number?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. The question reads, “If 3+3=>36. 4+4=>48. 5+4=>59. Then 6+7=>?”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the maths brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on March 28. It has since collected over 1,100 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the brain teaser to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Brain Teaser: Can you find three chocolate rabbits among bunnies in 5 seconds or less?

Check out how X users reacted to this maths brain teaser here:

“73. Formula (A×10)+(A+B)= (4×10)+(4+4)=40+8=48. (5×10)+(5+4)=50+9=59. (6×10)+(6+7)=60+13= 73,” posted an individual.

Another added, “73 or 613, maybe?”

“73. 33 + 3. 44 + 4. 54 + 5. 67 + 6 = 73,” expressed a third.

Many unanimously wrote “613” and “73” as the correct answer to the brain teaser.

Did you manage to solve this brain teaser? If so, what do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, an ‘easy’ brain teaser was shared on the microblogging platform X with the caption, “Can you solve today’s easy brain teaser?” The teaser challenges people to guess the number that will replace the question mark. The brain teaser shows an array of numbers written horizontally and vertically. All you need to do is find the missing number. Do you think you can solve this one? Many claimed that “40” is the correct answer to the brain teaser.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Can you deduce the missing number in this maths question in ten seconds?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On