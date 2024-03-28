 Brain teaser: 'I start with I, add A, and I change but sound the same'. Can you solve it? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain teaser: 'I start with I, add A, and I change but sound the same'. Can you solve it?

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

If you enjoy solving intriguing brain teasers, we have a challenge for you that will stimulate your intellect creatively. Are you ready to take on this?

If you enjoy solving intriguing brain teasers, we have a challenge for you that will stimulate your intellect creatively. Are you ready to take on this challenge?

Can you solve this brain teaser?
Can you solve this brain teaser?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page 'Facts Fellow'. It features the puzzle, "I am a word that begins with the letter I. If you add the letter A to me, I become a new word with a different meaning, but that sounds exactly the same. What word am I?" (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you find the number that will replace the question mark in this puzzle?)

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. (Also Read: 5 baffling brain teasers that will leave you scratching your head. Can you solve them all?)

Check out what Instagram users answered for this brain teaser:

An individual wrote, "Isle and aisle."

A second added, "Led and lead."

A few others also mentioned "idea" and "tea" as answers.

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. It was shared by the Instagram page 'Heights - for your brain & gut.' Their question reads, "A man is looking at a photograph of someone. His friend asks who it is. The man replies, 'Brothers and sisters, I have none. But that man's father is my father's son.' Who was in the photograph?"

After this brain teaser was posted, many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several netizens had varied solutions. An individual said, "His brother." Another mentioned, "Him! The man is looking at the picture." A third also added, "His daughters and sons."

