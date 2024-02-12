Brain teaser: Can you find out how is Manju related to Raju in this puzzle?

Brain teasers have the ability to make us use our minds in creative ways to reach a solution, whether you are solving a maths-based brain teaser or a grammatical one. And if you are someone who enjoys spending their time solving complex puzzles, we have just the one for you. This brain teaser was shared on Instagram.

This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the handle @lst4law. The question states, “Pointing to Manju, Raju said, "The son of her only brother is the brother of my wife. Then, how is Manju related to Raju?” (Also Read: Brain teaser challenge: Can you find the code in this puzzle in 10 seconds?)

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Take a look at this post here:

This post was shared on January 2. Since being shared it has received various likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Here’s what people said:

An individual wrote, “Sister of his father-in-law."

A second said, "Sister of father-in-law/mother-in-law."

"That lady is the sister of his father-in-law," commented a third.

What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another such brain teaser was posted on Instagram. In this puzzle, you need to use your maths skills. The question states, "A train travels 72 km in one hour. What is its speed in m/sec?” Do you think you have what it takes to solve this?