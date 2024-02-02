Brain teaser challenge: Can you find the code in this puzzle in 10 seconds?

Brain teasers are a great way to keep one occupied. And if you happen to love solving brain teasers that challenge your problem-solving skills, we have just the one for you. In this fun brain teaser, you need to find the code to a word. You will be given hints to reach the solution. Will you be able to complete this puzzle? Will you be able to solve this brain teaser? (Instagram/@SIT)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page SIT. This Instagram page often shares various puzzles and riddles. In their latest question, it question reads, “If ENTRY is coded as 12345 and STEADY is coded as 931785, then TENANT will be coded as?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: ‘Solve this if you are a genius’. Can you?)

Do you think you can solve this? Your time starts now…

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 200 likes and numerous comments. Several took to the comments section and said that the solution is ‘312723’.

Earlier, another such brain teaser went viral on social media. It stated, “If water is called food, food is called air, air is called rock, and rock is called water, what do we drink?”