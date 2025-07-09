Brain teaser: Can you solve this tricky riddle that’s got everyone scratching their heads?

Brain teasers are short puzzles or riddles that make you think differently. They don’t always need tricky maths or big words. Instead, they test how well you can spot something. Many times, brain teasers seem simple at first, but then surprise you with a twist. Only sharp minds can solve this tricky riddle.(@Brainy_Bits_Hub/ Instagram)

Here's a brain teaser posted on X by @Brainy_Bits_Hub, which challenges you to solve a tricky riddle.

The brain teaser asks a simple question: “A is the father of B. But B is not the son of A. How’s that possible?”

Brain teasers like this one often trick us because we rush to answer. We hear “father” and “son” and jump to conclusions. But if you slow down and think carefully, you might crack it.

Check out the brain teaser here:

This viral brain teaser was posted on July 2, 2025, and has since garnered more than 30 comments and several reposts.

Were you able to solve it? This riddle might seem confusing at first, but the answer is quite simple once you spot the trick.

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

Some X users solved it in seconds and felt proud of spotting the twist, while others admitted they were completely stumped at first.

One of the users, @adamdmitchell90, commented, “If b is not the son of a, then b must be the daughter of a.”

A second user, @saifulnoor102, commented, “Because B is the daughter of A.”

Another user, @JaniceOwen97205, commented, "Perhaps 'B' is a daughter, not a son."

This tricky riddle sparked mixed reactions online. While some found the answer instantly and enjoyed the clever wording, others were left puzzled and debated the logic behind it.